EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



22.09.2025 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Information on share buyback program

22 September 2025

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 19 September 2025, a number of 1,992,845 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 15 September 2025 48,603 38.4024 1,866,471.85 Xetra 15 September 2025 54,765 38.3838 2,102,088.81 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 15 September 2025 8,619 38.3863 330,851.52 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 15 September 2025 8,676 38.4015 333,171.41 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 16 September 2025 295,048 38.2090 11,273,489.03 Xetra 16 September 2025 192,158 38.2438 7,348,852.12 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 16 September 2025 27,035 38.2455 1,033,967.09 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 16 September 2025 40,015 38.1573 1,526,864.36 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 17 September 2025 215,580 38.2405 8,243,886.99 Xetra 17 September 2025 139,952 38.2311 5,350,518.91 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 17 September 2025 24,301 38.2358 929,168.18 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 17 September 2025 19,250 38.2397 736,114.23 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 18 September 2025 167,626 38.1940 6,402,307.44 Xetra 18 September 2025 149,742 38.2041 5,720,758.34 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 18 September 2025 21,428 38.1980 818,506.74 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 18 September 2025 14,694 38.2027 561,350.47 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 19 September 2025 300,051 37.8610 11,360,230.91 Xetra 19 September 2025 202,435 37.8775 7,667,731.71 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 19 September 2025 28,184 37.8882 1,067,841.03 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 19 September 2025 34,683 37.8182 1,311,648.63 Aquis Europe (AQEU)

Total 1,992,845

38.1293

75,985,819.77

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 July 2025 until and including 19 September 2025 amounts to 8,832,691 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.