30.07.2025 07:52:53
EQS-AFR: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Release of a Financial report
Raiffeisen
24.42 CHF 0.95%
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Raiffeisen Bank International AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.rbinternational.com/content/dam/rbi/ho/investors/results-reports/quarterly-reports/de/2025/2025-07-30-Q2-Bericht-RBI.pdf.coredownload.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://www.rbinternational.com/content/dam/rbi/ho/investors/results-reports/quarterly-reports/2025/2025-07-30-Q2-Report-RBI.pdf.coredownload.pdf
30.07.2025 CET/CEST
2176498 30.07.2025 CET/CEST