30.07.2025 07:52:53

EQS-AFR: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Release of a Financial report

Raiffeisen
24.42 CHF 0.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Release of Financial Reports
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Release of a Financial report

30.07.2025 / 07:52 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.rbinternational.com/content/dam/rbi/ho/investors/results-reports/quarterly-reports/de/2025/2025-07-30-Q2-Bericht-RBI.pdf.coredownload.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://www.rbinternational.com/content/dam/rbi/ho/investors/results-reports/quarterly-reports/2025/2025-07-30-Q2-Report-RBI.pdf.coredownload.pdf

30.07.2025 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html

 
End of News EQS News Service

2176498  30.07.2025 CET/CEST

