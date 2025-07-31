|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
31.07.2025 20:26:04
EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 31/07/2025, 18:25 CET/CEST - CANCOM SE publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusts its forecast for the 2025 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
CANCOM SE publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusts its forecast for the 2025 financial year
Munich, 31 July 2025 – The Executive Board of CANCOM SE is adjusting its forecast for the current financial year 2025, published on 31 March 2025, due to continued reluctancy of customers to buy.
In the second quarter of the 2025 financial year, business developed below expectations. Based on the preliminary figures available today, revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to around € 803.8 million (H1 2024: € 835.3 million). EBITDA is expected to reach € 36.7 million (H1 2024: € 55.5 million) and EBITA around € 10.1 million (H1 2024: € 28.7 million).
The continuing market uncertainties, in particular the economic challenges in CANCOM's core market Germany, are leading to customer restraint. Based on an assessment of the expected business development in the remaining 2025 financial year carried out today, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE now anticipates the following development:
The full 2025 half-year report of the CANCOM Group will be published on 12 August 2025 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.
Investor Relations
31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
