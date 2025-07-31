EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 31/07/2025, 18:25 CET/CEST - CANCOM SE publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusts its forecast for the 2025 financial year

CANCOM SE publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusts its forecast for the 2025 financial year

Munich, 31 July 2025 – The Executive Board of CANCOM SE is adjusting its forecast for the current financial year 2025, published on 31 March 2025, due to continued reluctancy of customers to buy.

In the second quarter of the 2025 financial year, business developed below expectations. Based on the preliminary figures available today, revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to around € 803.8 million (H1 2024: € 835.3 million). EBITDA is expected to reach € 36.7 million (H1 2024: € 55.5 million) and EBITA around € 10.1 million (H1 2024: € 28.7 million).

The continuing market uncertainties, in particular the economic challenges in CANCOM's core market Germany, are leading to customer restraint. Based on an assessment of the expected business development in the remaining 2025 financial year carried out today, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE now anticipates the following development:

CANCOM Group Updated forecast 2025 Revenue € 1,650 to € 1,750 million (previously € 1,700 to € 1,850 million) EBITDA € 100 to € 110 million (previously € 115 to € 130 million) EBITA € 46 to € 56 million (previously € 61 to € 76 million)

The full 2025 half-year report of the CANCOM Group will be published on 12 August 2025 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.

CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Strasse 69, 80636 Munich ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Lars Dannenberg

+49 (0)89 54054 5371

lars.dannenberg@cancom.de