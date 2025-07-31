Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.07.2025 20:26:04

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 31/07/2025, 18:25 CET/CEST - CANCOM SE publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusts its forecast for the 2025 financial year

CANCOM
22.97 CHF -2.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Correction of a release from 31/07/2025, 18:25 CET/CEST - CANCOM SE publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusts its forecast for the 2025 financial year

31-Jul-2025 / 20:26 CET/CEST
Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusts its forecast for the 2025 financial year

Munich, 31 July 2025 – The Executive Board of CANCOM SE is adjusting its forecast for the current financial year 2025, published on 31 March 2025, due to continued reluctancy of customers to buy.

In the second quarter of the 2025 financial year, business developed below expectations. Based on the preliminary figures available today, revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to around € 803.8 million (H1 2024: € 835.3 million). EBITDA is expected to reach € 36.7 million (H1 2024: € 55.5 million) and EBITA around € 10.1 million (H1 2024: € 28.7 million).

The continuing market uncertainties, in particular the economic challenges in CANCOM's core market Germany, are leading to customer restraint. Based on an assessment of the expected business development in the remaining 2025 financial year carried out today, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE now anticipates the following development:

     
  CANCOM Group Updated forecast 2025
  Revenue € 1,650 to € 1,750 million
    (previously € 1,700 to € 1,850 million)
  EBITDA € 100 to € 110 million
    (previously € 115 to € 130 million)
  EBITA € 46 to € 56 million
    (previously € 61 to € 76 million)

The full 2025 half-year report of the CANCOM Group will be published on 12 August 2025 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.

Company issuing the announcement:
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Strasse 69, 80636 Munich ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Contact / person responsible:
Lars Dannenberg

Investor Relations
+49 (0)89 54054 5371
lars.dannenberg@cancom.de



End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Strasse 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2178016

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2178016  31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

