EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus launches second tranche of previously-announced limited share buyback programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus SE: Airbus launches second tranche of previously-announced limited share buyback programme



20-Nov-2025 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 20 November 2025

Airbus launches second tranche of previously-announced limited share buyback programme

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is launching the second tranche of its share buyback programme announced on 8 September 2025, which is being undertaken for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

The programme is being executed in multiple tranches, in the open market, over a period ending 16 January 2026, for up to a maximum number of 4,140,000 shares (with the maximum monetary amount being that required to acquire the targeted number of shares at prices fixed in compliance with the Delegated Regulation, and will be effected in one or more tranches). The first tranche of the programme, completed on 31 October 2025, resulted in 2,070,000 shares being repurchased.

Airbus has mandated an investment firm to manage the execution of the second tranche of the programme, which will comprise an amount up to a maximum of 2,070,000 shares, beginning on 20 November 2025 and ending no later than 16 January 2026. The investment firm will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of purchases independently of Airbus.

The programme will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”) and its Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Delegated Regulation”).

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders to the Airbus Board of Directors at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company’s issued share capital. The programme is intended to support the execution of future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation, while avoiding dilution of existing shareholders.

Detailed information on the share buyback programme will be made available in a timely manner, including on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.





Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

rod.stone@airbus.com





DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, to or from any person in any jurisdiction.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement is not intended as investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to transact in any security. The information in this announcement is subject to change.