Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’531 0.4%  SPI 17’218 0.4%  Dow 46’139 0.1%  DAX 23’163 -0.1%  Euro 0.9289 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’542 0.1%  Gold 4’068 -0.3%  Bitcoin 74’046 0.6%  Dollar 0.8063 0.1%  Öl 63.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
BNP Paribas-Aktie: Höherer Kapitalpuffer in Planung
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk plant grosse Veränderungen für Robotaxis
Goldpreis: Zinshoffnungen erodieren nach Fed-Protokoll
Franken, Euro, Dollar: Wenig Bewegung vor US-Daten
Bitcoin-Treasury-Unternehmen Strategy weitet BTC-Reserven aus
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Airbus Aktie 1095306 / NL0000235190

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.11.2025 08:15:13

EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus launches second tranche of previously-announced limited share buyback programme

Airbus
189.36 CHF 0.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus SE: Airbus launches second tranche of previously-announced limited share buyback programme

20-Nov-2025 / 08:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 20 November 2025

 

Airbus launches second tranche of previously-announced limited share buyback programme

 

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is launching the second tranche of its share buyback programme announced on 8 September 2025, which is being undertaken for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

 

The programme is being executed in multiple tranches, in the open market, over a period ending 16 January 2026, for up to a maximum number of 4,140,000 shares (with the maximum monetary amount being that required to acquire the targeted number of shares at prices fixed in compliance with the Delegated Regulation, and will be effected in one or more tranches). The first tranche of the programme, completed on 31 October 2025, resulted in 2,070,000 shares being repurchased.

 

Airbus has mandated an investment firm to manage the execution of the second tranche of the programme, which will comprise an amount up to a maximum of 2,070,000 shares, beginning on 20 November 2025 and ending no later than 16 January 2026. The investment firm will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of purchases independently of Airbus.

 

The programme will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”) and its Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Delegated Regulation”).

 

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders to the Airbus Board of Directors at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company’s issued share capital. The programme is intended to support the execution of future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation, while avoiding dilution of existing shareholders.

 

Detailed information on the share buyback programme will be made available in a timely manner, including on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.


 

 

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 6 30 52 19 93
rod.stone@airbus.com		  
 
 

 

 

DISCLAIMER

 

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, to or from any person in any jurisdiction.

 

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement is not intended as investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to transact in any security. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2233006

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2233006  20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Airbus SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Airbus SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
07.11.25 Airbus Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.11.25 Airbus Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.11.25 Airbus Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.11.25 Airbus Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.25 Airbus Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ KLA-Tencor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

19.11.25 Roche rettet den SMI
19.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.11.2025
19.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch
19.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rückfall unter die 200-Tage-Linie
18.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
18.11.25 Alcon: Wachstum beschleunigt sich, aber Übernahmeplan wackelt
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’091.21 19.81 SFGBRU
Short 13’375.34 13.57 NTUBSU
Short 13’854.18 8.92 STAB1U
SMI-Kurs: 12’530.62 19.11.2025 17:30:04
Long 12’062.35 19.20 SZEBLU
Long 11’788.62 13.57 SQOB2U
Long 11’296.39 8.92 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Airbus SE 70.36 -53.35% Airbus SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Warburg Research stuft Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold ein
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochabend auf grünem Terrain
Blicke auf NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Wall Street letztendlich verhalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Rheinmetall-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
NVIDIA-Aktie profitiert: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor

Top-Rankings

Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im dritten Quartal 2025 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröf ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Nvidia auf 250 Dollar - 'Buy'
08:16 Mutares versilbert restliche Steyr-Beteiligung
08:15 BNP Paribas-Aktie: Kapitalpuffer wird erhöht - Aktienrückkauf gestartet
08:02 OTS: PAUL HARTMANN AG / Januar bis September 2025: HARTMANN steigert Umsatz ...
07:47 Novartis-Aktie: Weiteres Wachstum in Aussicht gestellt
07:34 APA ots news: UNIQA nach drei Quartalen: Gewinn steigt um 26 Prozent,...
07:31 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Nvidia schiebt Erholungsversuch an
07:28 WDH 2/ROUNDUP: Berichte über neuen US-Friedensplan - Ukraine unter Druck
07:07 WDH/ROUNDUP: Berichte über neuen US-Friedensplan - Ukraine unter Druck
07:07 Millionen Raucher wollen nicht aufhören - was tun?