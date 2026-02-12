Aon Aktie 51778893 / IE00BLP1HW54
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
12.02.2026 02:15:12
Cyber and Supply Chain Risks Reshaping Japan’s Business Landscape, Aon Survey
|
Japan's Top Risks:
"Cyber Attacks/Data Breach" remains the top risk for Japanese businesses, consistent with global trends. "Supply chain or distribution failure" ranks second, as extreme weather events and mounting geopolitical volatility including shifting trade policies force companies to reassess their supply chains. In addition, "Product Liability/Recall" and "Exchange Rate Fluctuation" pose significant risks, reflecting the country's manufacturing strength and exposure to global market volatility. Notably, 63.6 percent of Japanese respondents reported losses due to product liability or recall issues and 47.6 percent cited losses from exchange rate fluctuations.
Tatsuya Yamamoto, CEO of Japan at Aon, said, "Japanese organisations are operating in an environment of unprecedented complexity. Cyber, weather and geopolitical risks continue to be acute challenges for Japan businesses, underscoring the need for robust risk management frameworks and agile strategies. As market trends shift and competition intensifies, vigilance and adaptability will be key. The interconnectedness of risks – where a cyber attack can disrupt supply chains or geopolitical volatility can trigger regulatory changes – demands a holistic, proactive approach to resilience."
2025 Top 10 Business Risks in Japan
Japanese organisations demonstrate a strong commitment to risk management, with 74.7 percent having a formal risk management and insurance department, compared to 68.4 percent globally. Additionally, 75.3 percent measure the total cost of insurable risk and 83.3 percent report that these costs are increasing. While risk awareness is rising, most organisations have yet to quantify their exposures or leverage advanced analytics.
Japanese Businesses Risk Management Assessments for Top Three Risks
For "Cyber Attacks/Data Breaches":
Looking ahead, Japanese organisations expect "Weather/Natural Disasters" and "Geopolitical Volatility" to remain critical risks, alongside "Rapidly Changing Market Trends," which is more prominent in Japan than globally. This highlights the country's exposure to climate events and evolving consumer preferences.
Japan's Top Five Future Business Risks by 2028:
To access the full report and explore how Aon is helping clients navigate today's disruption dynamic, visit Global Risk Management Survey Japan
Hashtag: #Aon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.
News Source: Aon plc
12/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Nachrichten zu Aon PLC Registered Shs
|
02:15
|Cyber and Supply Chain Risks Reshaping Japan’s Business Landscape, Aon Survey (EQS Group)
|
09.02.26
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Aon stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.26
|Aon Names Karl Hamann as Chief Executive Officer, Philippines (EQS Group)
|
29.01.26
|Ausblick: Aon informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.01.26
|Aon Appoints Neelay Patel as Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia (EQS Group)
|
15.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Aon informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.01.26
|Aon Appoints Kulshaan Singh as Enterprise Client Leader, Asia Pacific based in Singapore (EQS Group)