Aon Aktie 51778893 / IE00BLP1HW54

21.01.2026 03:15:11

Aon Appoints Neelay Patel as Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia

Aon
269.81 CHF -0.68%
EQS Newswire / 21/01/2026 / 03:15 CET/CEST

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Neelay Patel as CEO of Malaysia, effective March 2026, subject to regulatory process. Patel brings over 20 years of risk management and insurance experience, including more than a decade driving Aon's commercial strategy and growth initiatives across Asia.

724397-Neelay-LinkedIn-Photo-1-j.jpeg

In this role, Patel will lead Aon's business in Malaysia across Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions, Talent Solutions and Wealth Solutions. He will partner with regional solution line leaders to align priorities, strengthen execution and deliver integrated solutions that help clients protect and grow their business. He will report to Andrew Minnitt, head of Southeast Asia and will relocate from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur in the coming months.

"Neelay's strategic mindset, strong client focus and values-led leadership position him exceptionally well to lead our Malaysia team," said Minnitt. "His deep understanding of client needs and ability to mobilise teams around delivering integrated solutions will be invaluable as we help organisations navigate a rapidly evolving risk environment and achieve better outcomes."

Since joining Aon in 2014, Patel has been central in advancing the firm's growth agenda — most recently as head of growth, Asia, where he has helped teams bring the full breadth of Aon's capabilities to clients and advanced sales transformation across the region. He has also been deeply engaged in developing Aon's talent across markets, contributing to an inclusive, high-performing culture.

Prior to joining Aon, he worked with Lockton in Australia and London, supporting large multinational clients across industries. His career, which spans senior roles in Singapore, Australia, London and Malaysia, gives him a strong understanding of the region's diverse client needs and the opportunities ahead.

"I'm honoured to return to Malaysia to lead Aon's business at a time when clients are navigating increasingly connected and complex risk and people challenges," said Patel. "I look forward to working with our talented colleagues to bring the best of Aon's Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities to clients — helping them make better decisions, build resilience and achieve sustainable growth."

More information about Aon in Malaysia can be found here.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Disclaimer
The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.

News Source: Aon plc

21/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

