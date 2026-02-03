Aon Names Karl Hamann as Chief Executive Officer, Philippines



MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Karl Hamann as CEO of the Philippines, effective 1 April 2026, subject to regulatory requirements. He will relocate to Manila in the coming months and continue to report to Andrew Minnitt, head of Southeast Asia.



In the Philippines, Hamann will focus on further advancing Aon's integrated solutions strategy and helping clients navigate increasingly interconnected risks with greater clarity and confidence. He will work closely with regional solution line leaders to align priorities, deepen client engagement and support sustained growth.



Hamann brings more than three decades of experience across Asia Pacific and global markets, with deep expertise in insurance, risk advisory and operational leadership. He has held CEO roles across the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Singapore and South Asia, before joining Aon in 2022 as CEO of Indonesia, where he has implemented modernisation initiatives, strengthened commercial execution and enhanced market connectivity.



Hamann takes over from Darren Oliver, who will transition into a newly appointed regional role as head of market development, APAC Health Solutions, based in Singapore.



"Karl brings a rare combination of on-the-ground experience, commercial discipline and an ability to lead with clarity through change," said Minnitt. "His familiarity with the Philippines market and his track record across the region make him exceptionally well placed to guide the business forward. I'm confident he will build on the strong momentum that Darren established in recent years, supporting both our clients and colleagues as the market continues to evolve."



"The Philippines has been an important part of my professional journey, and I'm excited to re-engage with the market in this new capacity," said Hamann. "Darren has laid down a solid platform for the business, and I'm eager to work with the team to continue strengthening our support for clients and driving the next phase of growth."



Minnitt added, "These leadership appointments reflect Aon's continued investment in developing talent and strengthening alignment across Southeast Asia — creating greater opportunities for our colleagues while ensuring we remain well positioned to support clients' evolving needs in a rapidly changing environment."



About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.



