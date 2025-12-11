Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’921 -0.1%  SPI 17’761 0.0%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’130 -0.1%  Euro 0.9354 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’708 -0.2%  Gold 4’229 0.5%  Bitcoin 74’049 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8000 0.0%  Öl 62.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Amrize143013422ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Trotz Konkurrenz durch BYD und Xpeng: Tesla Model Y in China ausverkauft - Impulse für die Aktie
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Goldmarkt im Fokus: US-Institute sehen den Höhenflug 2026 fortgesetzt
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Europas Börsengewinner 2025: Wo Anleger jetzt noch einsteigen können
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Coca-Cola Aktie 919390 / US1912161007

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.12.2025 04:19:20

Coca-Cola Appoints Henrique Braun As CEO

Coca-Cola
56.33 CHF -0.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company announced that its board has elected its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31, 2026. Braun will succeed James Quincey, who will transition to Executive Chairman after serving as Chief Executive Officer for nine years. The company said its board also plans to nominate Braun, 57, to stand for election as a director at the company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareowners.

Braun has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since January 1, 2025, overseeing all the company's operating units worldwide. He has served as Executive Vice President since 2024. From 2023 to 2024, Braun served as Senior Vice President and President, International Development, overseeing seven of the company's nine operating units.

Prior to that, Braun served as President of the Latin America operating unit from 2020 to 2022 and as President of the Brazil business unit from 2016 to 2020. From 2013 to 2016, Braun was President for Greater China & South Korea. Braun joined Coca-Cola in 1996 in Atlanta and progressed through roles of increasing responsibilities in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.