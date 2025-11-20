Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.11.2025 04:44:27

AMD, Cisco And HUMAIN Form Joint Venture To Build AI Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

(RTTNews) - AMD, Cisco, and HUMAIN—a PIF-backed company delivering global full-stack AI solutions—announced plans to establish a joint venture designed to strengthen Saudi Arabia's role as a leading provider of advanced AI solutions for both regional and global markets.

The new venture, expected to launch operations in 2026, will combine HUMAIN's state-of-the-art data centers with AMD and Cisco's cutting-edge technologies. This collaboration aims to deliver modern data center capacity with greater energy efficiency and reduced capital expenditures. AMD and Cisco will serve as exclusive technology partners, contributing their portfolios of products and services to support the development of up to 1 GW of AI infrastructure by 2030.

As part of the first phase, the companies will build out 100 MW of AI infrastructure. This initial deployment will integrate HUMAIN's modern data center capacity, AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs, and Cisco's industry-leading critical infrastructure solutions.

This announcement builds on a landmark initiative unveiled earlier this year by AMD, Cisco, and HUMAIN to create the world's most open, scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure. The joint venture represents the next step in accelerating this vision, providing cost-effective and transformative infrastructure to power a wide range of AI use cases for customers worldwide.