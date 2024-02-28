|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Pence belassen. Analyst Maurice Patrick verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie darauf, dass der schweizerische Telekomkonzern Swisscom in fortgeschrittenen Verhandlungen über den vollständigen Erwerb von Vodafone Italia für 8 Milliarden Euro sei. Patrick zufolge sollten beide Aktien positiv reagieren. Swisscom unter anderem wegen des Synergiepotenzials und Vodafone angesichts einer durch den Verkauf möglich werdenden Entschuldung beziehungsweise der Monetarisierung von Vermögenswerten./ck/gl;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Vodafone Group PLC Equal Weight
|
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|
Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|
Kursziel:
0.85 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|
Kurs*:
0.82 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Equal Weight
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Maurice Patrick
|
KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|10:54
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.01
|0.00%
