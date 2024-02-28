Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.02.2024 10:54:07

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Vodafone Group
0.75 CHF -1.45%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Pence belassen. Analyst Maurice Patrick verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie darauf, dass der schweizerische Telekomkonzern Swisscom in fortgeschrittenen Verhandlungen über den vollständigen Erwerb von Vodafone Italia für 8 Milliarden Euro sei. Patrick zufolge sollten beide Aktien positiv reagieren. Swisscom unter anderem wegen des Synergiepotenzials und Vodafone angesichts einer durch den Verkauf möglich werdenden Entschuldung beziehungsweise der Monetarisierung von Vermögenswerten./ck/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2024 / 07:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.02.2024 / 07:08 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

