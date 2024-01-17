Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882

8.71
CHF
-0.03
CHF
-0.33%
17.01.2024
BRX
20.05.2024 18:49:43

Grand City Properties Neutral

Grand City Properties
8.71 CHF -0.33%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,20 auf 11,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen nach den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal. Seine Prognose für den Gewinn je Aktie in den Jahren bis 2028 steige um bis zu 3 Prozent infolge von Umfinanzierungen, die das Immobilienunternehmen im April zu besseren Konditionen vorgenommen habe./tih/he;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2024 / 16:44 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
11.60 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
11.78 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-1.53%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
11.64 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.34%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

18:49 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.05.24 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
16.05.24 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.05.24 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.05.24 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
