|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,20 auf 11,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen nach den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal. Seine Prognose für den Gewinn je Aktie in den Jahren bis 2028 steige um bis zu 3 Prozent infolge von Umfinanzierungen, die das Immobilienunternehmen im April zu besseren Konditionen vorgenommen habe./tih/he;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
11.60 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
11.78 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-1.53%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
11.64 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.34%
|
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
16.05.24
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX am Donnerstagmittag stärker (finanzen.ch)
|
16.05.24
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations (EQS Group)
|
16.05.24
|EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|Ausblick: Grand City Properties veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
15.05.24
|XETRA-Handel: Am Mittwochnachmittag Gewinne im SDAX (finanzen.ch)
|
15.05.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
03.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX steigt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|18:49
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18:49
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.04.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18:49
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.04.24
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|8.71
|-0.33%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|19:32
|
RBC Capital Markets
JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|18:49
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Grand City Properties Neutral
|11:56
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Telekom Buy
|11:14
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca Overweight
|10:49
|
UBS AG
BAT Neutral
|10:49
|
UBS AG
Iberdrola Buy
|10:47
|
UBS AG
Ryanair Buy