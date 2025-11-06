United Airlines Holdings Aktie 11810912 / US9100471096
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
06.11.2025 03:47:36
United Airlines To Reduce Domestic Flights Starting November 7 Amid Government Shutdown
(RTTNews) - Beginning Friday, November 7, United Airlines will reduce flight schedules in response to directives from the FAA and DOT, affecting operations at 40 domestic airports. These adjustments aim to alleviate strain on the national aviation system during the ongoing government shutdown, the Airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
Long-haul international routes and hub-to-hub flights will remain unaffected to preserve network integrity and crew pairing logistics. Schedule reductions will focus on regional and domestic mainline flights that do not connect major hubs.
Flight changes will be communicated directly to customers via the United app, website, and push notifications, along with rebooking options. All travelers during this period are eligible for refunds, including those holding non-refundable or basic economy tickets, regardless of whether their flight is impacted.
Despite the reductions, United and United Express plan to operate approximately 4,000 flights daily. Increased seat availability in early November is expected to help accommodate passengers whose flights are canceled.
Nachrichten zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|
03.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein United Airlines-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
27.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert United Airlines-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in United Airlines von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
20.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine United Airlines-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
16.10.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
16.10.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
14.10.25
|Ausblick: United Airlines präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in United Airlines von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
09.10.25
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.ch)