Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’364 0.5%  SPI 17’085 0.3%  Dow 47’311 0.5%  DAX 24’050 0.4%  Euro 0.9307 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.2%  Gold 3’979 1.2%  Bitcoin 84’067 2.1%  Dollar 0.8101 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novo Nordisk129508879Novartis1200526ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
AppLovin-Aktie: Deutsche Bank sieht beträchtliches Kurspotenzial und gibt Kaufempfehlung aus.
NVIDIA-Aktie: Höhenflug geht weiter - Diese Szenarien bestimmen die Zukunft des KI-Marktführers
Rivian-Aktie in Turbulenzen: Analyst sieht deutliche Gefahr - Kursziel impliziert deutlichen Rückgang
Ausblick: RATIONAL öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: GEA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

United Airlines Holdings Aktie 11810912 / US9100471096

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.11.2025 03:47:36

United Airlines To Reduce Domestic Flights Starting November 7 Amid Government Shutdown

United Airlines Holdings
77.80 CHF 2.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Beginning Friday, November 7, United Airlines will reduce flight schedules in response to directives from the FAA and DOT, affecting operations at 40 domestic airports. These adjustments aim to alleviate strain on the national aviation system during the ongoing government shutdown, the Airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

Long-haul international routes and hub-to-hub flights will remain unaffected to preserve network integrity and crew pairing logistics. Schedule reductions will focus on regional and domestic mainline flights that do not connect major hubs.

Flight changes will be communicated directly to customers via the United app, website, and push notifications, along with rebooking options. All travelers during this period are eligible for refunds, including those holding non-refundable or basic economy tickets, regardless of whether their flight is impacted.

Despite the reductions, United and United Express plan to operate approximately 4,000 flights daily. Increased seat availability in early November is expected to help accommodate passengers whose flights are canceled.

Nachrichten zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten