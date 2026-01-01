U.S. Army Awards Boeing $2.73 Bln Apache Support Contract Through 2030

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Army has awarded The Boeing Company, based in Mesa, Arizona, a firm-fixed-price contract valued at $2.73 billion to provide post-production support services for Apache helicopters. The contract was solicited online, with one bid received. Specific work locations and funding will be determined with each order, and the project is expected to be completed by December 31, 2030. The contracting activity is being managed by the Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.