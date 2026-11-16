Tech Weakness May Continue To Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Monday, with stocks likely to see further downside following the weakness seen over the two previous sessions.

Weakness among technology stocks is likely to continue to weigh on Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO.

Shares of Nvidia are tumbling by 3.3 percent in pre-market trading ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday.

"The results themselves may show a business at the top of its game, but the prime focus will be on what Jensen Huang's departure means for strategy," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

He added, "It's plausible that interim CEO Colette Kress simply bats off such questions, saying it is too early to say anything given the leadership upheaval is still fresh."

Along with Nvidia's quarterly results, the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy may also impact trading in the coming days.

The minutes of the Fed's October meeting, which are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, may provide additional insight into officials' thinking ahead of the central bank's next interest rate decision in December.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 91.4 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point next month.

After recovering from an initial slump but still ending Thursday's session mostly lower, stocks showed a notable move back to the downside in early trading on Friday.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 once again regained ground as the day progressed but closed in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 229.82 points or 0.9 percent to 25,136.27 and the S&P 500 fell 30.73 points or 0.4 percent to 7,561.67.

The narrower Dow, on the other hand, spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing up 50.46 points or 0.1 percent to 52,347.55.

Despite closing lower for two straight days, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 surged by 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent for the week, respectively. The Dow also shot up by 2.1 percent.

Weakness among technology stocks once again weighed on Wall Street, as reflected by the notable decline by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) showed another significant move to the downside, with the AI leader tumbling by 2 percent.

Shares of Nvidia recovered from an initial sell-off but still dove by more than 4 percent on Thursday following news CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO following the resignation of Jensen Huang.

Semiconductor stocks subsequently turned in some of the tech sector's worst performances, resulting in a 3.4 percent plunge by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Computer hardware and networking stocks also saw considerable weakness, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index and the NYSE Arca Networking Index both tumbling by 2.6 percent.

Outside of the tech sector, airline stocks also saw some weakness, although energy stocks showed strong moves to the upside.

The weakness on Wall Street also came as treasury yields extended a recent surge following the release of the Labor Department's report on producer price inflation in the month of October.

While the report showed a slightly smaller-than-expected monthly increase in producer prices, the annual rate of producer price accelerated to 6.5 percent, the fastest pace of growth since November 2022.

"For equities, 6.5% producer inflation matters because companies can get squeezed from both sides," said Chris Osmond, Chief Investment Officer for Fifth Third Wealth Advisors.

"Persistent input costs pressure margins, while higher bond yields raise the discount rate investors apply to those earnings," he added. "That combination puts a much higher hurdle on expensive stocks whose valuations depend on earnings far into the future."

The report also indicated inflation is broadening beyond energy, as energy prices edged lower but food prices jumped and prices for services increased for a fifth consecutive month.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slumping $0.86 to $87.70 a barrel after slipping $0.18 to $88.56 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after inching up $1 to $3,886.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $12.90 to $3,873.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.56 yen versus the 159.66 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1012 compared to last Friday's $1.1021.

Asia

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as concerns over AI stock valuations and inflation persisted, and traders looked ahead to Nvidia's results and Anthropic's expected listing for additional clues about the future of the AI trade.

Disappointing regional data and expectations for further Federal Reserve rate hikes in the coming months also weighed on markets.

The U.S. dollar held firm as investors braced for the October U.S. retail sales report due on Tuesday, minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on Wednesday, and a slew of Federal Reserve speeches for additional clues on the Fed's policy path.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield neared 5.15 percent ahead of Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech later in the day.

Gold fell nearly 1 percent to $3,850 an ounce after Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid stated on Sunday that inflation is uncomfortably above the 2 percent target and requires central bank action.

Brent crude futures traded half a percent higher above $96 a barrel after two weeks of declines. Brent prices witnessed sharp swings before closing more than 2 percent lower last week as investors weighed renewed hostilities in the Middle East against signs of strong regional oil supplies.

Chinese markets ended lower as key October indicators, including retail sales, industrial output and fixed-asset investment, all missed forecasts, deepening worries about an economic slowdown.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.9 percent to 3,602.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent to 23,753.84.

Japanese markets tumbled, dragged down by heavyweight chip stocks ahead of Nvidia's upcoming earnings and AI capital expenditure guidance. Investors also digested data showing the Japanese economy contracted for the first time in a year as a result of bad weather.

The Nikkei 225 Index plunged 2.4 percent to 59,662.02, while the broader Topix Index dropped 1.0 percent to 3,901.37. SoftBank Group shares dove 3.7 percent, Kioxia Holdings tumbled 7.7 percent, Tokyo Electron slumped 7 percent and Advantest lost 11 percent.

Seoul stocks ended sharply lower amid foreign selling of technology shares on concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The Kospi Index plummeted 3.6 percent to 5,100.50. Samsung Electronics lost 4.5 percent and SK Hynix gave up 7.9 percent.

Australian markets ended modestly lower ahead of Tuesday's release of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's November meeting. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.4 percent to 9044.70.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index advanced 0.9 percent to 14,303.77 amid broad-based gains.

Europe

European stocks are flat to slightly higher on Monday after reaching record highs in the previous session on the back of strong corporate earnings and a rotation out of large-cap technology stocks.

Amid lingering concerns over the AI outlook, traders looked ahead to Nvidia's results and Anthropic's expected listing for further direction.

While the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

Shares of AI-linked companies were moving lower, with Aixtron, Infineon Technologies and ASML Holding showing notable declines.

Mining stocks such as BHP, Glencore and Antofagasta have also dropped after copper prices hit a four-month low on a stronger dollar.

Sirius Real Estate shares have also slumped in London. The industrial property group reported a sharp fall in first-half earnings as a result of higher finance costs and a valuation deficit.

Grafton Group, the owner of Woodie's, has also moved to the downside after backing its annual adjusted operating profit guidance.

Specialty chemicals firm Victrex has also fallen after appointing Adam Butcher as Chief Financial Officer from 15 February 2027.

Insurer and asset manager Legal & General has also declined despite reporting continued growth across its retirement and retail businesses in the third quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, Bunzl, a distribution and outsourcing company, has risen after starting the second tranche of its share buyback program.

Novo Nordisk has also rallied. The Danish drugmaker announced compelling Phase 3 results for its experimental obesity drug CagriSema.

U.S. Economic News

A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed a substantial pullback by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of November.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to 7.8 in November after surging to 25.5 in October.

While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 18.0.

Meanwhile, the report said firms grew more optimistic conditions would improve in the months ahead, with the index for future business conditions jumping to 28.9 in November from 21.0 in October.

At 9:05 am ET, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is scheduled to deliver opening remarks before the 2026 FX Market Structure Conference.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is due to deliver opening remarks at the Federal Reserve's Productivity and Jobs Task Force Conference at 12 pm ET.

At 6:10 pm ET, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to speak on "The Rooms Driving the Economy" before the CFA Society of North Carolina.