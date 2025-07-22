|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
22.07.2025 06:00:15
Semi Annual Report 2025 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
|
Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Dear Sir or Madam,
Enclosed you find the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
of Bossard Holding AG of July 22, 2025.
Further information is available on www.bossard.com – Investor Relations.
If you would like to unsubscribe from the mailing list, please click here: Unsubscribe
Today at 15:00 am (CET/Swiss time) a webcast in English with CEO Dr. Daniel Bossard
and CFO Stephan Zehnder will take place. You are welcome to log in and participate
via this link (with audio). For Q&A, please register via this link, after that you will get
the individual dial-in numbers.
Yours sincerely,
Bossard Holding AG
Phone.: +41 41 749 65 86
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bossard Holding AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 70
|6301 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 749 65 86
|Fax:
|+41 41 749 6021
|E-mail:
|investor@bossard.com
|Internet:
|www.bossard.com
|ISIN:
|CH0238627142
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2172690
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2172690 22-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
