22.07.2025 06:00:15

Semi Annual Report 2025 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bossard
170.44 CHF -3.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Semi Annual Report 2025 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

22-Jul-2025 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam,

Enclosed you find the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 

of Bossard Holding AG of July 22, 2025.

 

Press Release (PDF)

 

Further information is available on www.bossard.com – Investor Relations.

If you would like to unsubscribe from the mailing list, please click here: Unsubscribe

 

Today at 15:00 am (CET/Swiss time) a webcast in English with CEO Dr. Daniel Bossard

and CFO Stephan Zehnder will take place. You are welcome to log in and participate

via this link (with audio). For Q&A, please register via this linkafter that you will get

the individual dial-in numbers.

 

Yours sincerely,

Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug

Phone.: +41 41 749 65 86
www.bossard.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 6021
E-mail: investor@bossard.com
Internet: www.bossard.com
ISIN: CH0238627142
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2172690

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2172690  22-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

