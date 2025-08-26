Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.08.2025 00:06:15

MongoDB Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MongoDB Inc. (MDB):

Earnings: -$47.0 million in Q2 vs. -$54.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.58 in Q2 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MongoDB Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.2 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Revenue: $591.4 million in Q2 vs. $478.1 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 to $0.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $587.0 - $592.0 mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.64 to $3.73 Full year revenue guidance: $2.34 - $2.36 bln