MongoDB Aktie 38433888 / US60937P1066
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
02.03.2026 22:39:53
MongoDB Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - MongoDB Inc. (MDB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $15.53 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $15.83 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.
Excluding items, MongoDB Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $142.73 million or $1.65 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to $695.07 million from $548.40 million last year.
MongoDB Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $15.53 Mln. vs. $15.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $695.07 Mln vs. $548.40 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.15 To $ 1.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 659 M To $ 664 M
For the full year 2027, the company expects a loss per share of $0.73 to $0.49, adjusted earnings per share of $5.75 to $5.93, and revenues of $2.860 billion to $2.900 billion.
Nachrichten zu MongoDB
|
01.03.26
|Ausblick: MongoDB informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MongoDB gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
02.12.25
|MongoDB-Aktie zieht kräftig en: MongoDB erhöht Jahresziele nach solider Quartalsbilanz (finanzen.ch)
|
30.11.25
|Ausblick: MongoDB verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)