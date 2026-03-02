Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.03.2026 22:39:53

MongoDB Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - MongoDB Inc. (MDB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.53 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $15.83 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MongoDB Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $142.73 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to $695.07 million from $548.40 million last year.

MongoDB Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.53 Mln. vs. $15.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $695.07 Mln vs. $548.40 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.15 To $ 1.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 659 M To $ 664 M

For the full year 2027, the company expects a loss per share of $0.73 to $0.49, adjusted earnings per share of $5.75 to $5.93, and revenues of $2.860 billion to $2.900 billion.