20.11.2025 22:37:41

Google Pixel 10 Now Lets Users Share Files Directly With Apple Devices

Alphabet C
241.69 CHF 0.70%
(RTTNews) - In a surprising twist, Google has now enabled Pixel 10 phones to send and receive files directly with Apple devices using AirDrop without Apple being involved at all.

This new feature is rolling out first to the Pixel 10 series, allowing for easy sharing with iPhones, iPads, and Macs, which really breaks down one of the long-time barriers between Android and iOS users.

To get this to work, Apple users need to set their device to be discoverable to 'Everyone' for up to 10 minutes. Then, Pixel owners can share files using Google's Quick Share feature, and AirDrop will pop up the transfer request just like it does normally.

It also goes the other way; Apple users can AirDrop files to a Pixel 10, provided that the Pixel is set to accept files from anyone.

Google mentions that the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning there are no servers involved and the company can't access the content being shared.

This feature has been checked by Google's own security teams and tested independently by cybersecurity firm NetSPI.

Even though Apple wasn't part of this, Google has expressed a willingness to cooperate in the future. For now, this upgrade is a big step towards easier communication between the two tech ecosystems.

