20.11.2025 22:37:13

Google Launches Nano Banana Pro, A More Powerful AI Image Tool

Alphabet A
241.82 CHF 1.50%
(RTTNews) - Google just launched Nano Banana Pro, a significant upgrade to its AI image generator, only a few days after introducing the new Gemini 3 Pro model.

The new version enhances the original Nano Banana, which became a hit in August for transforming people and pets into realistic 3D figures.

According to Josh Woodward, Google's VP of Labs and Gemini, this upgraded tool can create infographics, slide decks, and even keep characters consistent across various images.

Internal testers have already played around with it, turning resumes and code snippets into visual summaries.

You can find the tool in the Gemini app, where it's available for limited free use, along with Google's NotebookLM, developer tools, and ad products. Soon, paid subscribers of Google AI Pro and Ultra will notice it popping up in more Google services, like AI Mode in Search and the Flow filmmaking tool.

Google also introduced a feature that lets users check if an image was generated by its AI. Free Nano Banana users will see watermarks on their outputs, while Ultra subscribers will get images without any watermarks.

The company claims that interest in its AI tools is skyrocketing as it goes head-to-head with OpenAI in the generative AI landscape.

