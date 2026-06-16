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Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

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16.06.2026 22:10:15

Google Launches Android 17 With New Multitasking, Security Features

Alphabet A
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(RTTNews) - Google has launched Android 17, introducing new multitasking, gaming, productivity, and security features. The latest Android update will roll out first to eligible Pixel devices and expand to other Android smartphones later in 2026.

One of the headline additions is Bubbles, which allows users to turn any app into a floating window that remains accessible above other applications. On large-screen devices, a new bubble bar enables users to switch between apps more easily for improved multitasking.

Android 17 also introduces Screen Reactions, allowing users to record their screen while simultaneously capturing reactions through the device's selfie camera. Google has redesigned the screen recording experience with a new floating control interface and improved editing options.

For foldable devices, Android 17 adds a dedicated gaming mode featuring a 50/50 split-screen layout, with gameplay displayed on the upper portion of the screen and a dynamic game controller below.

The update includes several security enhancements, including temporary precise location sharing, selective contact access, and an upgraded "Mark as Lost" feature in Find Hub that can require biometric authentication to secure a lost device. Google also enhanced scam detection, Advanced Protection features, and PIN protection measures.

Additional updates include app memory limits designed to improve performance and battery life, optional hidden app labels on the home screen, expanded parental controls, redesigned privacy indicators, and separate Wi-Fi and mobile data quick settings toggles.

Android 17 is available starting today for supported Pixel devices, including Pixel 6 and newer models.

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Trading Signals: Siemens Energy: Werbetour mit Wirkung

Der Energietechnikkonzern ist auf einer Roadshow unterwegs. Offenbar mit Erfolg: Nach einer stärkeren Korrektur scheint die Aktie von Siemens Energy nach oben zu drehen.

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