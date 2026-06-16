Google Launches Android 17 With New Multitasking, Security Features

(RTTNews) - Google has launched Android 17, introducing new multitasking, gaming, productivity, and security features. The latest Android update will roll out first to eligible Pixel devices and expand to other Android smartphones later in 2026.

One of the headline additions is Bubbles, which allows users to turn any app into a floating window that remains accessible above other applications. On large-screen devices, a new bubble bar enables users to switch between apps more easily for improved multitasking.

Android 17 also introduces Screen Reactions, allowing users to record their screen while simultaneously capturing reactions through the device's selfie camera. Google has redesigned the screen recording experience with a new floating control interface and improved editing options.

For foldable devices, Android 17 adds a dedicated gaming mode featuring a 50/50 split-screen layout, with gameplay displayed on the upper portion of the screen and a dynamic game controller below.

The update includes several security enhancements, including temporary precise location sharing, selective contact access, and an upgraded "Mark as Lost" feature in Find Hub that can require biometric authentication to secure a lost device. Google also enhanced scam detection, Advanced Protection features, and PIN protection measures.

Additional updates include app memory limits designed to improve performance and battery life, optional hidden app labels on the home screen, expanded parental controls, redesigned privacy indicators, and separate Wi-Fi and mobile data quick settings toggles.

Android 17 is available starting today for supported Pixel devices, including Pixel 6 and newer models.