19.12.2025 13:04:13

EQS-News: PNE AG terminates activities in Panama through management buyout

PNE
9.38 CHF 0.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE AG terminates activities in Panama through management buyout

19.12.2025 / 13:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE AG terminates activities in Panama through management buyout

Cuxhaven, 19 December 2025 – PNE AG sells its entity in Panama. The long-standing Managing Director acquires the service company and six wind energy and photovoltaic projects through a management buyout.

This marks the end of the PNE Group's involvement, which began in 2018, and completes its announced strategic exit from the market. In the third quarter of 2025, PNE had already sold one wind energy project and two photovoltaic projects to a US energy supplier.

‘With this sale, we have now completed our exit from the Panamanian market as planned at the end of 2025. We regularly review our international activities and focus on profitable core markets,’ says Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG. ‘We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Managing Director in Panama for his many years of dedication and valuable work in establishing the business there. We wish him and his team continued success and all the best for the future.‘

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner for industry when it comes to solutions for refining electricity using Power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Strasse 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2249322

 
End of News EQS News Service

2249322  19.12.2025 CET/CEST