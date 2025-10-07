EQS-News: Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours to weekends

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours to weekends

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours to weekends

07.10.2025 / 10:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours to weekends

Baader Bank is once again expanding its trading offering, Baader Trading, with extended OTC trading (over-the-counter) hours. While trading was previously possible on weekdays from 07:30 to 23:00, it will now also be available from 14:00 to 19:00 on Saturdays and Sundays with this extended offer launching on 25 October 2025.

Starting with a limited universe, which accounts for a large percentage of current volume and will gradually be expanded, securities can be traded during the new trading hours via Baader Bank. This includes around 2500 shares, ETFs and fund units with trading carried out exclusively in euro. The extended trading hours initially apply to over-the-counter trading using the request for quote process. For the launch, Baader Bank is implementing the extended trading hours with some of its cooperation partners.

The cryptocurrency trading business, which is available 24 hours a day through Baader Bank, has already demonstrated that an increasing number of private investors are trading outside of conventional stock market times and have a clear preference for extended trading hours. Expanding over-the-counter trading to include weekends can effectively bolster this trend.

"For a year now, the extended trading hours of Baader Trading have allowed investors to trade securities early in the morning or late at night. One year on from when we first extended our trading hours, we are delighted that we can further expand our trading offering to also offer weekend trading. With our Baader Trading offering, we are constantly striving to further optimise securities trading with our partners", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG.

Baader Bank previously extended its over-the-counter trading hours in October 2024 and its trading hours on gettex in January 2025.

Private investors will soon have the chance to learn all about Baader Trading in Munich at the Baader Trading Days on 25 and 26 October 2025 at MÜNCHEN HOCH5. For further information, please visit: www.baadertrading.de/baader-trading-days

Baader Bank has been synonymous with the highest levels of professionalism in securities trading for over 40 years. To continue offering a first-rate service, we are subsuming our trading activities and services, i.e. stock market and OTC market making, brokerage and crypto trading, under the Baader Trading umbrella.

 

 

 

 

 

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication
T +49 89 5150 1044
marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de 

 

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
https://www.baaderbank.de

 

Next dates:

18/10/2025  Börsentag Berlin

25-26/10/2025  Baader Trading Days in Munich

30/10/2025  Corporate News on the Nine-Month results 2025

 

 

About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique set-up and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 650 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.


07.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1017
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2209206

 
End of News EQS News Service

2209206  07.10.2025 CET/CEST

