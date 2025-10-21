Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, sell

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.10.2025 / 18:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.62 EUR 9,050.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.62 EUR 9,050.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


21.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
EQS News















Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstrasse 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




101366  21.10.2025 CET/CEST