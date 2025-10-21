EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Reallocation of Viromed shares broadens investor base

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Viromed Medical AG: Reallocation of Viromed shares broadens investor base



21.10.2025 / 19:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Viromed Medical AG: Reallocation of Viromed shares broadens investor base

Rellingen, October 21, 2025 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology, Viromed is expanding its shareholder base by initiating the reallocation of Viromed shares held by the CEO and founder Uwe Perbandt. The company is thus setting the course for the strategic development of its shareholder structure and the transition to the next phase of growth.

Uwe Perbandt has financed the company primarily from his own resources since its founding in 2020, enabling the complete development of the product pipeline up to the upcoming market launch of the ViroCAP® systems. This consistent self-financing meant that a capital increase and thus a dilution of existing shareholders could be avoided.

The proceeds from the sale of shares by Mr. Perbandt in the past – both on the stock exchange and through private placements – were used entirely to refinance Viromed Medical AG through shareholder loans from the Management Board member and majority shareholder. The most recent sales in the past few weeks were also used exclusively to further finance the company.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “I have built up and financed Viromed over many years on my own initiative in order to enable the development of our cold plasma technology and market entry without dilution for shareholders. With the planned further reallocation of Viromed shares from my portfolio I would like to give other shareholders the opportunity to accompany us on our upcoming growth course. My personal commitment and my strategic responsibility and assessment of Viromed's prospects for success remain unaffected by this.“

With regard to these further placements, Mr. Perbandt plans to have them carried out by a specialized broker in order to execute the planned transactions on the market in a way that minimizes the impact on the share price. Placements of up to 500,000 shares are planned in this manner over the next six months. ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank is to be commissioned to carry out the measure.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de



Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



Press contact

E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de