HelloFresh Aktie 38694957 / DE000A161408

05.01.2026 13:58:06

EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., sell

HelloFresh
5.24 CHF -7.39%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2026 / 13:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Fajence B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Fabien Jacques Jérôme
Last name(s): Simon
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.0000 EUR 300,000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.0000 EUR 300,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstrasse 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102740  05.01.2026 CET/CEST