13.08.2025 11:15:04

EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider, sell

Elmos Semiconductor
85.38 CHF -1.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2025 / 11:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.00 EUR 9,630.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 4,050.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 86,580.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 22,500.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 12,240.00 EUR
89.90 EUR 12,675.90 EUR
89.90 EUR 38,746.90 EUR
89.90 EUR 58,435.00 EUR
89.90 EUR 13,485.00 EUR
89.80 EUR 70,493.00 EUR
89.80 EUR 10,327.00 EUR
89.60 EUR 66,841.60 EUR
89.60 EUR 22,041.60 EUR
89.60 EUR 716.80 EUR
89.70 EUR 44,850.00 EUR
89.70 EUR 22,425.00 EUR
89.70 EUR 22,425.00 EUR
89.60 EUR 12,185.60 EUR
89.60 EUR 1,702.40 EUR
89.60 EUR 24,460.80 EUR
89.60 EUR 51,251.20 EUR
89.60 EUR 89,600.00 EUR
89.90 EUR 70,841.20 EUR
89.90 EUR 19,058.80 EUR
90.10 EUR 3,694.10 EUR
90.10 EUR 14,416.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 7,298.10 EUR
90.10 EUR 64,691.80 EUR
89.70 EUR 53,820.00 EUR
89.90 EUR 8,001.10 EUR
89.90 EUR 61,671.40 EUR
89.90 EUR 2,247.50 EUR
90.00 EUR 55,710.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 20,790.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 4,500.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 135,000.00 EUR
89.70 EUR 22,425.00 EUR
89.70 EUR 67,275.00 EUR
89.60 EUR 8,960.00 EUR
89.60 EUR 5,017.60 EUR
89.60 EUR 1,075.20 EUR
89.60 EUR 5,913.60 EUR
89.60 EUR 8,332.80 EUR
89.60 EUR 33,420.80 EUR
89.70 EUR 89,700.00 EUR
89.60 EUR 24,460.80 EUR
89.60 EUR 4,480.00 EUR
89.50 EUR 1,163.50 EUR
89.60 EUR 985.60 EUR
89.60 EUR 19,174.40 EUR
89.50 EUR 7,697.00 EUR
89.50 EUR 11,814.00 EUR
89.50 EUR 1,879.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
89.8066 EUR 1,533,177.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstrasse 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100170  13.08.2025 CET/CEST