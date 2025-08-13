EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.08.2025 / 11:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Arne Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 90.00 EUR 9,630.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 4,050.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 86,580.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 22,500.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 12,240.00 EUR 89.90 EUR 12,675.90 EUR 89.90 EUR 38,746.90 EUR 89.90 EUR 58,435.00 EUR 89.90 EUR 13,485.00 EUR 89.80 EUR 70,493.00 EUR 89.80 EUR 10,327.00 EUR 89.60 EUR 66,841.60 EUR 89.60 EUR 22,041.60 EUR 89.60 EUR 716.80 EUR 89.70 EUR 44,850.00 EUR 89.70 EUR 22,425.00 EUR 89.70 EUR 22,425.00 EUR 89.60 EUR 12,185.60 EUR 89.60 EUR 1,702.40 EUR 89.60 EUR 24,460.80 EUR 89.60 EUR 51,251.20 EUR 89.60 EUR 89,600.00 EUR 89.90 EUR 70,841.20 EUR 89.90 EUR 19,058.80 EUR 90.10 EUR 3,694.10 EUR 90.10 EUR 14,416.00 EUR 90.10 EUR 7,298.10 EUR 90.10 EUR 64,691.80 EUR 89.70 EUR 53,820.00 EUR 89.90 EUR 8,001.10 EUR 89.90 EUR 61,671.40 EUR 89.90 EUR 2,247.50 EUR 90.00 EUR 55,710.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 20,790.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 4,500.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 135,000.00 EUR 89.70 EUR 22,425.00 EUR 89.70 EUR 67,275.00 EUR 89.60 EUR 8,960.00 EUR 89.60 EUR 5,017.60 EUR 89.60 EUR 1,075.20 EUR 89.60 EUR 5,913.60 EUR 89.60 EUR 8,332.80 EUR 89.60 EUR 33,420.80 EUR 89.70 EUR 89,700.00 EUR 89.60 EUR 24,460.80 EUR 89.60 EUR 4,480.00 EUR 89.50 EUR 1,163.50 EUR 89.60 EUR 985.60 EUR 89.60 EUR 19,174.40 EUR 89.50 EUR 7,697.00 EUR 89.50 EUR 11,814.00 EUR 89.50 EUR 1,879.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 89.8066 EUR 1,533,177.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

13.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

