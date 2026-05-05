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Deutsche Bank Aktie 829257 / DE0005140008

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05.05.2026 19:01:20

EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Claudio de Sanctis, Interest-preserving order for the sale of 188,000 shares on 4 May 2026.

Deutsche Bank
24.02 CHF -0.35%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Claudio
Last name(s): de Sanctis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Interest-preserving order for the sale of 188,000 shares on 4 May 2026.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.18 EUR 4,921,840 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.18 EUR 4,921,840 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104662  05.05.2026 CET/CEST





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