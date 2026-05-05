Deutsche Bank Aktie 829257 / DE0005140008
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
05.05.2026 19:01:20
EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Claudio de Sanctis, Interest-preserving order for the sale of 188,000 shares on 4 May 2026.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104662 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: SAP: Frischer Taktgeber für die Aktie
Im Vorfeld der hauseigenen Fachmesse 'Sapphire' steigt die Spannung bei SAP-Anlegern: Mit wachsendem Cloudgeschäft, konkreten KI-Perspektiven und einer gedrückten Bewertung eröffnet sich eine Tradingchance - vorausgesetzt, der Konzern liefert.Weiterlesen!