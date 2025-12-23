RWE Aktie 1158883 / DE0007037129
23.12.2025 08:57:43
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 3
In the period from 15 December to 19 December 2025, a total of 473,673 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.
The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 December 2025 until and including 19 December 2025 amounts to 1,241,096 shares.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
23.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2250514 23.12.2025 CET/CEST
