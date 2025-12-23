EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

23.12.2025 / 08:57 CET/CEST

Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 3

In the period from 15 December to 19 December 2025, a total of 473,673 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€) 15.12.2025 Xetra 95,527 43.6197 4,166,859.08 16.12.2025 Xetra 94,596 44.0464 4,166,613.25 17.12.2025 Xetra 94,167 44.2479 4,166,692.00 18.12.2025 Xetra 95,132 43.7989 4,166,676.95 19.12.2025 Xetra 94,251 44.2079 4,166,638.78

The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 December 2025 until and including 19 December 2025 amounts to 1,241,096 shares.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

