23.12.2025 08:57:43

EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

23.12.2025 / 08:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 3

 

In the period from 15 December to 19 December 2025, a total of 473,673 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€)
15.12.2025 Xetra 95,527 43.6197 4,166,859.08
16.12.2025 Xetra 94,596 44.0464 4,166,613.25
17.12.2025 Xetra 94,167 44.2479 4,166,692.00
18.12.2025 Xetra 95,132 43.7989 4,166,676.95
19.12.2025 Xetra 94,251 44.2079 4,166,638.78

 

The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 December 2025 until and including 19 December 2025 amounts to 1,241,096 shares.

 

RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
 


23.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2250514  23.12.2025 CET/CEST