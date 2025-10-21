Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.10.2025 10:23:23

EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

RWE
37.98 CHF -0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

21.10.2025 / 10:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 2 – Interim Report No. 20

 

In the period from 13 October to 17 October 2025, a total of 714,078 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 30 May 2025.

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€)
13.10.2025 XETR 139,794 40.7105 5,691,077.14
14.10.2025 XETR 145,870 40.6873 5,935,063.58
15.10.2025 XETR 141,733 40.7947 5,781,960.95
16.10.2025 XETR 142,755 41.3267 5,899,598.80
17.10.2025 XETR 143,926 40.9608 5,895,321.05

 

The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 June 2025 until and including 17 October 2025 amounts to 8,528,058 shares.

 

RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
 


21.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2216152  21.10.2025 CET/CEST

