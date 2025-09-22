EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 15 September 2025 to 19 September 2025

Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



22.09.2025 / 14:33 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2025 - 1st Weekly Report

Neubiberg 22 September 2025

Share Buyback Program 2025 - Week 1 from 15 September 2025 to 19 September 2025 / 1st Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 15 September 2025 to 19 September 2025, a number of 176,800 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 that has been published by the announcement dated September 15, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2025

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 15 September 2025 45,000 32.4506 Xetra 16 September 2025 48,800 32.5641 Xetra 17 September 2025 45,000 32.2273 Xetra 18 September 2025 8,000 33.5291 Xetra 19 September 2025 30,000 33.1163 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 19 September 2025 amounts to 176,800 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board