EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report

Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information



01.09.2025 / 13:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 22nd Interim Reporting



In the period from 25 August 2025 until and including 29 August 2025 a number of 1,769,808 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 28 March 2025 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 1 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro) 25 August 2025 282,150 31.8303 26 August 2025 389,614 31.2143 27 August 2025 374,596 30.6107 28 August 2025 353,818 30.2594 29 August 2025 369,630 29.8447

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 1 April 2025 until and including 29 August 2025 amounts to 26,098,419 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). In the period from 25 August 2025 until and including 29 August 2025 a number of 1,769,808 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 28 March 2025 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 1 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.Shares were bought back as follows:The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2025-1 The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 1 April 2025 until and including 29 August 2025 amounts to 26,098,419 shares.The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

01.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

