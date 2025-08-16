EQS-Adhoc: TAG Immobilien AG: Increased payout ratio planned for the dividend for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Dividend

TAG Immobilien AG: Increased payout ratio planned for the dividend for the 2026 financial year



AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

Increased payout ratio planned for the dividend for the 2026 financial year

Hamburg, 16 August 2025

Following today's signing of the acquisition of a substantial portfolio of c. 5,300 rental units in Poland and the expected increase in operating cashflow as a result, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG plan to increase the dividend payout ratio from the previous 40% of FFO I to at least 50% of FFO I for the first time for the 2026 financial year.

The previous payout ratio of 40% of FFO I remains unchanged for the dividend for the current financial year 2025.

