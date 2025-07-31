Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’979 0.4%  SPI 16’717 0.4%  Dow 44’461 -0.4%  DAX 24’418 0.6%  Euro 0.9301 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’418 0.5%  Gold 3’303 0.8%  Bitcoin 96’424 0.6%  Dollar 0.8122 -0.3%  Öl 73.4 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Vormittag
Ford-Aktie im Minus: Milliardenverlust dank Trumps Zollpolitik
Renault-Aktie tiefer: Renault bestellt nach Abgang von Luca de Meo neuen Chef auf Dauer
BMW-Aktie in Rot: BMW bestätigt Ausblick trotz Ergebniseinbruch
BAT-Aktie profitiert: BAT bleibt auf Kurs - Prognose am oberen Ende der Spanne erwartet
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.07.2025 09:47:53

EQS-Adhoc: MLP SE: Preliminary Q2-EBIT of the MLP Group is below extraordinary strong previous year's figure – EBIT full year forecast for 2025 confirmed

MLP
8.22 CHF 7.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
MLP SE: Preliminary Q2-EBIT of the MLP Group is below extraordinary strong previous year's figure – EBIT full year forecast for 2025 confirmed

31-Jul-2025 / 09:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On the basis of preliminary business figures for the second quarter of 2025, the MLP Group recorded preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around EUR 5 million. This figure is below the extraordinary strong comparative figure from the same period in the previous year (Q2 2024: EUR 11.7 million; Q2 2023: EUR 5.0 million). Simultaneously MLP confirms the EBIT full year forecast for 2025.

The EBIT development in the second quarter of 2025 was influenced by revenue effects as well as cost effects. On the revenue side, these are especially lower interest income due to the decrease in interest rate levels and a significant decrease in performance-based compensation. Performance-based compensation is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in the results. On the cost side, especially higher investments in the IT infrastructure and in IT consulting services, that incurred intensifiedly in the second quarter, had an impact.

The preliminary EBIT for the first half year of 2025 is thus around EUR 43 million (H1 2024: EUR 48.7 million). MLP confirms its full year forecast EBIT range of EUR 100 to 110 million.

MLP will report the final figures on business performance for the second quarter and the first half year of 2025 on August 14 as scheduled.

EBIT and performance-based compensation represent alternative key performance indicators and are explained in greater detail at:
https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/


End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstrasse 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222-308-8320
Fax: +49 (0)6222-308-1131
E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de
Internet: www.mlp-se.de
ISIN: DE0006569908
WKN: 656990
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2177398

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2177398  31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu MLP SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten