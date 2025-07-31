EQS-Adhoc: MLP SE: Preliminary Q2-EBIT of the MLP Group is below extraordinary strong previous year's figure – EBIT full year forecast for 2025 confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

MLP SE: Preliminary Q2-EBIT of the MLP Group is below extraordinary strong previous year's figure – EBIT full year forecast for 2025 confirmed



The EBIT development in the second quarter of 2025 was influenced by revenue effects as well as cost effects. On the revenue side, these are especially lower interest income due to the decrease in interest rate levels and a significant decrease in performance-based compensation. Performance-based compensation is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in the results. On the cost side, especially higher investments in the IT infrastructure and in IT consulting services, that incurred intensifiedly in the second quarter, had an impact.



The preliminary EBIT for the first half year of 2025 is thus around EUR 43 million (H1 2024: EUR 48.7 million). MLP confirms its full year forecast EBIT range of EUR 100 to 110 million.



MLP will report the final figures on business performance for the second quarter and the first half year of 2025 on August 14 as scheduled.



EBIT and performance-based compensation represent alternative key performance indicators and are explained in greater detail at:

