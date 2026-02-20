Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.02.2026 18:36:34

EQS-Adhoc: innoscripta SE: Management Board Proposes Dividend of EUR 4.00 per Share

EQS-Ad-hoc: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments
innoscripta SE: Management Board Proposes Dividend of EUR 4.00 per Share

20-Feb-2026 / 18:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, February 20, 2026 – The Management Board of innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 4.00 per share for the past financial year. With this dividend proposal, innoscripta SE underscores its commitment to allowing shareholders to participate continuously and reliably in the company’s success, based on the expectation of a steadily growing, high-margin core business.

The dividend proposal is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting.


End of Inside Information

20-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstrasse 60
80335 München
Germany
Phone: +4989262004187
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 2279508

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2279508  20-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

