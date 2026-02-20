innoscripta Aktie 145239394 / DE000A40QVM8
20.02.2026 18:36:34
EQS-Adhoc: innoscripta SE: Management Board Proposes Dividend of EUR 4.00 per Share
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Munich, February 20, 2026 – The Management Board of innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 4.00 per share for the past financial year. With this dividend proposal, innoscripta SE underscores its commitment to allowing shareholders to participate continuously and reliably in the company’s success, based on the expectation of a steadily growing, high-margin core business.
The dividend proposal is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting.
End of Inside Information
20-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Arnulfstrasse 60
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989262004187
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2279508
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2279508 20-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
