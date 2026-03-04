EQS-News: innoscripta SE leads listed German companies in the Financial Times/Statista ranking

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
innoscripta SE leads listed German companies in the Financial Times/Statista ranking

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
innoscripta SE leads listed German companies in the Financial Times/Statista ranking

04.03.2026 / 08:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 4, 2026 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8, “innoscripta”) has been included in the “Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026” ranking by the Financial Times and Statista. The ranking is based on revenue growth over the period from 2021 to 2024.

Based on the published ranking data, innoscripta achieved the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) among publicly listed companies headquartered in Germany within the review period. The reported growth rate is more than twice as high as that of the next-ranked listed German company in the ranking.

The result highlights the scalability of the business model and the consistent execution of the company’s strategy. Key drivers of this development include the continuous technological advancement of the Clusterix platform, the systematic expansion of automation, and a focused market approach.

The shares of innoscripta SE are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

innoscripta SE is a software company focused on cloud-based solutions for R&D-intensive enterprises. With its platform Clusterix, innoscripta provides a central solution for structured data collection, standardized documentation, and efficient management of research and development activities. Through Clusterix, the company supports more than 2,500 firms in the application, documentation, and administration of the R&D tax incentive scheme. Since May 2025, innoscripta has been listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: 1INN).
 

04.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstrasse 60
80335 München
Germany
Phone: +4989262004187
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 2285282

 
End of News EQS News Service

2285282  04.03.2026 CET/CEST

