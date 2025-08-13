EQS-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE adjusts profitability outlook for 2025 to reflect exchange rate developments and narrows its 2025 revenue growth outlook within the previously provided range

EQS-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

HelloFresh SE adjusts profitability outlook for 2025 to reflect exchange rate developments and narrows its 2025 revenue growth outlook within the previously provided range



13-Aug-2025 / 18:24 CET/CEST

HelloFresh SE adjusts profitability outlook for 2025 to reflect exchange rate developments and narrows its 2025 revenue growth outlook within the previously provided range

Berlin, 13 August 2025 – The HelloFresh Group provided previously an outlook for the adjusted EBITDA (“AEBITDA”) in the fiscal year 2025 of between EUR 450 million and EUR 500 million and for the adjusted EBIT (excluding impairment) (“AEBIT”) in the fiscal year 2025 of between EUR 200 million and EUR 250 million. This outlook was provided based on a USD to EUR exchange rate of approx. 1.04, as well as the then current exchange rates for HelloFresh SE’s (“Company”) other relevant currencies. The actual underlying earnings performance of the HelloFresh Group in the first six months of the fiscal year 2025 (excluding the exchange rate impact) has been slightly better than the basis on which the previous outlook was provided, primarily due to the disciplined execution of the HelloFresh Group’s ongoing efficiency program. However, the USD has weakened meaningfully versus the EUR since the previous outlook was provided, from 1.04 to approx. 1.15 by June 2025. In addition, certain other currencies relevant to the business of the HelloFresh Group have also softened versus the EUR over the same period, such as the Canadian Dollar and the Australian Dollar. The management board of the Company therefore decided today to mark its previous outlook to the impact of these currency developments, which results in an updated outlook for the AEBITDA of the HelloFresh Group in the fiscal year 2025 of between EUR 415 million and EUR 465 million and for the AEBIT (excluding impairment) of the HelloFresh Group in the fiscal year 2025 of between EUR 175 million and EUR 225 million. Implied AEBITDA and AEBIT margins of the HelloFresh Group remain unchanged. This adjustment only reflects the corresponding full fiscal year exchange rate impact, assuming for the second half of the fiscal year 2025 the June 2025 exchange rates. The Company expects to provide for any upfront costs related to its product reinvestments under its ‘ReFresh’ program, which it expects to primarily occur in Q3 2025, and for any other planned customer-focused initiatives as well as for the impact of announced US tariffs within this outlook. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for 2025 AEBITDA of the HelloFresh Group as of 13 August 2025 amounts to EUR 467 million and for 2025 AEBIT (excluding impairment) of the HelloFresh Group to EUR 202 million.

The HelloFresh Group is also narrowing its revenue guidance within its previously provided outlook: The HelloFresh Group initially guided to a constant currency revenue decrease of (3)% - (8)%. The HelloFresh Group is now narrowing this outlook to a decrease of (6)% - (8)%. Key driver is the lower than initially planned constant currency revenue growth of the ready-to-eat product group, which in H1 2025 has grown 3.6% on a constant currency basis and is only expected to reaccelerate growth towards the end of the fiscal year, as a result of the ‘ReFresh’ program. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for constant currency revenue growth of the HelloFresh Group for the fiscal year 2025 as of 13 August 2025 amounts to negative (6.4 %).

Regarding the definitions of the alternative performance measures AEBIT (excluding impairment), AEBITDA and Revenue in Constant Currency the Company refers to the corresponding definitions in its Annual Report 2024 on page 18 under the caption “2.1 Financial Performance Indicators”, which has been published on the Company’s website.

