EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: resolves capital increase – Utilization of authorized capital of up to EUR 7,328,930

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

15-Sep-2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

fox e-mobility AG resolves capital increase – Utilization of authorized capital of up to EUR 7,328,930

The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to implement the previously announced capital increase.

The share capital is to be increased by an amount of up to EUR 7,328,930 to up to EUR 8,061,823 by utilizing the authorized capital created by the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2020, through the issuance of up to 7,328,930 new registered shares. The new shares will be fully entitled to dividends from January 1, 2023 (inclusive).

The new shares will be offered exclusively to the shareholders of fox e-mobility AG by way of subscription rights. Quirin Privatbank AG, Berlin (website: https://www.quirinprivatbank.de/ ) will acquire the new shares with the obligation to offer them to the shareholders of fox e-mobility AG. During the subscription period (expected to run from September 17 to October 2, 2025), shareholders can subscribe for the new shares at a ratio of 1:10 at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per new share. Shareholders can thus acquire ten new shares for each share of fox e-mobility AG held. Subscription rights not exercised within the time limit will expire worthless.

The company expects gross proceeds of up to EUR 7,328,930. The company intends to use 80% of the proceeds for the development of the drivable concept vehicle until September 2026 and to use the remaining amount to ensure the company's liquidity.

The offer document (stock market information sheet) published in connection with the capital increase will be available in German today on the company's website www.fox-em.com. There will be no trading on the stock exchange for the issued subscription rights. The subscription offer with further information is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the company's website on September 16, 2025.

It is planned to apply for inclusion of the new shares in the (Freiverkehr) trading segment of the Düsseldorf, Berlin, and Hamburg stock exchanges. Inclusion in the existing listing is expected to take place on or around October 20,2025.