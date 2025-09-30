Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.09.2025 15:12:43

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Extension of the subscription period for the current subscription offer

fox e-mobility
1.10 EUR
EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
fox e-mobility AG: Extension of the subscription period for the current subscription offer

30-Sep-2025 / 15:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to extend by 9 days the subscription period for the current subscription offer (https://fox-em.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Bundesanzeiger-Bezugsangebot.pdf ).

The subscription offer ends on 10 October 2025 (inclusive).

The new shares not subscribed by current shareholders are to be offered to qualified investors in a private placement from 13 October to 15 October 2025.

The extension notice with further information will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the company's website in the coming days.

The extension of the subscription period is necessary because the company was informed that shareholders living abroad –ca. 36% of the approximately 2,300 registered shareholders – only received the subscription offer from their depository banks late last week.

Thanks to the new development partner and development team (https://fox-em.com/newsfeed/plain-corporate/647420811/ ), the management has succeeded in reducing the company's capital requirement for development through the capital increase (up to the prototype presentation in September 2026) to 2.3 million euros.



End of Inside Information

30-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2206096

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2206096  30-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

