30.09.2025 15:12:43
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Extension of the subscription period for the current subscription offer
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to extend by 9 days the subscription period for the current subscription offer (https://fox-em.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Bundesanzeiger-Bezugsangebot.pdf ).
The subscription offer ends on 10 October 2025 (inclusive).
The new shares not subscribed by current shareholders are to be offered to qualified investors in a private placement from 13 October to 15 October 2025.
The extension notice with further information will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the company's website in the coming days.
The extension of the subscription period is necessary because the company was informed that shareholders living abroad –ca. 36% of the approximately 2,300 registered shareholders – only received the subscription offer from their depository banks late last week.
Thanks to the new development partner and development team (https://fox-em.com/newsfeed/plain-corporate/647420811/ ), the management has succeeded in reducing the company's capital requirement for development through the capital increase (up to the prototype presentation in September 2026) to 2.3 million euros.
End of Inside Information
30-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Königsallee 61
|40215 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZV71
|WKN:
|A40ZV7
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|2206096
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2206096 30-Sep-2025 CET/CEST