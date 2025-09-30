EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Extension of the subscription period for the current subscription offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

fox e-mobility AG: Extension of the subscription period for the current subscription offer



30-Sep-2025

The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to extend by 9 days the subscription period for the current subscription offer (https://fox-em.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Bundesanzeiger-Bezugsangebot.pdf ).

The subscription offer ends on 10 October 2025 (inclusive).

The new shares not subscribed by current shareholders are to be offered to qualified investors in a private placement from 13 October to 15 October 2025.

The extension notice with further information will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the company's website in the coming days.

The extension of the subscription period is necessary because the company was informed that shareholders living abroad –ca. 36% of the approximately 2,300 registered shareholders – only received the subscription offer from their depository banks late last week.

Thanks to the new development partner and development team (https://fox-em.com/newsfeed/plain-corporate/647420811/ ), the management has succeeded in reducing the company's capital requirement for development through the capital increase (up to the prototype presentation in September 2026) to 2.3 million euros.