Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’640 -0.1%  SPI 17’371 -0.1%  Dow 46’448 0.4%  DAX 23’223 -0.1%  Euro 0.9343 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’529 0.0%  Gold 4’132 -0.1%  Bitcoin 70’740 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8098 0.2%  Öl 63.1 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Ausblick: HP legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
Ausblick: Abercrombie Fitch-Aktie gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Abercrombie Fitch gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
So bewegen sich Franken, Euro und Dollar
Suche...

ecotel communication Aktie 2489718 / DE0005854343

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.11.2025 12:02:53

EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Adjustment of forecast for consolidated net income for fiscal year 2025 due to recognition of a tax provision of EUR 2.8 million

ecotel communication
10.93 CHF -2.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
ecotel communication ag: Adjustment of forecast for consolidated net income for fiscal year 2025 due to recognition of a tax provision of EUR 2.8 million

25-Nov-2025 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 25 November 2025 – ecotel communication ag (ISIN: DE0005854343) will recognize a tax provision of approximately EUR 2.8 million in its 2025 annual financial statements, which will have a negative impact on the fiscal year 2025 results.

The tax provision is being recognized in accordance with the prudence principle following an evaluation of the draft tax audit report provided to ecotel communication ag by the tax authorities for the audit periods 2018 through 2021.

Based on the current evaluation of the draft audit report, ecotel communication ag must assume that the tax authorities will reclaim input VAT for the aforementioned period from invoices issued by a single supplier. The resulting effect from taxes and interest is expected to amount to approximately EUR 2.8 million.

Neither the result of the tax audit nor a corresponding tax assessment notice is currently available to ecotel communication ag. Upon receipt and review, ecotel communication ag reserves the right to pursue legal remedies.

As a result of the recognition of the tax provision, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for consolidated net income for fiscal year 2025. The Management Board now expects consolidated earnings up to EUR 1 million (previous forecast: consolidated net income of around EUR ~3 million).

The other forecast indicators, revenue and operating EBITDA for fiscal year 2025, are not affected by the tax provision.

 



End of Inside Information

25-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 55 00 70
Fax: +49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
E-mail: info@ecotel.de
Internet: www.ecotel.de
ISIN: DE0005854343
WKN: 585434
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2235526

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2235526  25-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ecotel communication ag

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?