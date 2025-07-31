Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)

Edison Investment Research Limited
31-Jul-2025 / 16:18 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 31 July 2025

 

The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) delivered a very strong performance in the six months to 30 June 2025 (H125), building on its already strong long-term track record. The share price total return of 14.2% was 5.1pp ahead of the benchmark, while the professional services business (IPS) grew revenues, earnings and operational fair value. The Q1 DPS was 4.7% ahead of last year. The prospects for continued growth in IPS look good, and the portfolio managers remain positive about the prospects for the mostly (89%) UK investment portfolio.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2177928  31-Jul-2025 

