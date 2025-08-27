CrowdStrike Agrees To Buy Onum

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) Wednesday announced its intent to acquire Onum, a pioneer in real-time telemetry pipeline management.

This acquisition evolves Falcon Next-Gen SIEM into the definitive data foundation for agentic security and IT operations, eliminating onboarding friction while delivering autonomous detection capabilities.

"Our Next-Gen SIEM is the engine that powers the modern SOC, and data is the fuel that makes the engine run," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "Onum is both a pipeline and a filter, which will stream high-quality, filtered data directly into the platform to drive autonomous cybersecurity at scale. This is how we stop breaches at the speed of AI while giving customers complete control over their entire data ecosystem - well beyond cybersecurity."

CrowdStrike's Next-Gen SIEM is driving adoption of the Falcon platform as the operating system of cybersecurity. Every day, customers are discovering the power of Falcon's native, hyper-scalable data foundation to solve their most complex security and IT observability problems. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is becoming synonymous with AI SOC transformation, unlocking new capabilities, cost efficiencies, and agentic speed that legacy platforms simply cannot match.