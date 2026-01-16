Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Aktie

16.01.2026

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Launches Next Phase of International Expansion with New Bangkok Opening and Appointment of Global Brand Ambassador

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
1.38 CHF 0.44%
EQS Newswire / 16/01/2026 / 11:05 UTC+8

Accelerated overseas strategy as an integral part of brand transformation


(Hong Kong, Bangkok, 16 January 2026) Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929), the global Chinese luxury group built on a nearly-century old legacy of trust and innovation, announces the opening of a key strategic store in Bangkok, Thailand, within the iconic Siam Paragon, as well as the appointment of acclaimed Chinese actor Yang Yang as its Global Brand Ambassador. These initiatives mark significant milestones in the Group’s brand transformation journey as it redefines global luxury through Chinese craftmanship and artistry.

 

The Group, which operates over 5,000 stores globally with a market capitalisation of approximately HK$122 billion, equivalent to US$16 billion, (as of 31 December 2025), is strengthening its presence in luxury destinations across international markets as part of its brand transformation. The new store at a Southeast Asian luxury retail landmark showcases Chow Tai Fook Jewellery’s blend of modern sophistication with the richness imbued by cultural heritage.

 

In addition, the appointment of Global Brand Ambassador Yang Yang reflects the commitment to engaging new audiences and deepening emotional resonance with overseas consumers. Yang Yang, a renowned globally recognised Chinese actor, is set to strengthen the brand’s presence in key international markets, positioning it as a modern, elegant embodiment of Chinese luxury on the world stage.

 

A New Expression of Heritage and Modern Luxury

 

The new Siam Paragon store features the brand’s iconic “Chow Tai Fook Timeless Red” throughout. The space celebrates the beauty of Chinese craftsmanship and artistry with the use of refined materials and thoughtful lighting that create a warm, gallery-like ambience. To build connections and emotional resonance, the Group is introducing a selection of Thai-exclusive pieces that honour local culture.

 

“As we advance our dynamic brand transformation journey, curating exceptional retail experiences in international markets is pivotal in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery’s overseas expansion strategy. This expansion is part of our ambition to establish Chow Tai Fook Jewellery as a leading force in global luxury, while reinforcing our legacy of innovation, excellence, and cultural resonance,” said Ms Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

 

She further remarked: “Another key aspect of our strategic vision is the appointment of Yang Yang as our Global Brand Ambassador. Through this alliance, we will cultivate a refined and contemporary identity for a Chinese luxury brand on the world stage.”

 

Accelerating Global Reach to Redefine Luxury Across Borders

 

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery’s international business expansion is guided by a two-pronged approach: revitalising key existing markets and expanding into high-potential new territories for sustainable growth. With around 60 points of sales across international markets in 1HFY2026 (April to September 2025), the Group’s retail sales in Other Markets segment (including China duty-free) grew nearly 17% year-on-year.

 

The opening of the Siam Paragon store follows the debut of the Group’s first newly designed store in Southeast Asia, which opened at Singapore Changi Airport in November 2025. Building on this momentum, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery is set to further expand its international retail network, with plans to open its first store in Australia and an additional store in Canada by the end of June 2026. The Group also intends to expand into the Middle East market within two years.

 

Redefining Global Luxury Through Chinese Artistry

 

In celebration of its 95th anniversary, the Group embarked on a brand transformation journey in 2024 to redefine global luxury. By blending heritage with contemporary iconic designs, the Group showcases the beauty of China to the world through exquisite jewellery that honours tradition while embracing modern elegance.

 

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery is the first Chinese jewellery brand to appoint a Creative Director with international perspectives and exposure, underscoring its commitment to innovative design and narrative-driven branding. Led by Creative Director of High Jewellery, Nicholas Lieou, the Group introduced its signature collections, including the CTF Rouge and CTF Joie Collections.

 pic1

pic2
pic3

###

 


 

 

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Since its founding in 1929, CHOW TAI FOOK, the flagship brand of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, has been celebrated for its bold designs and meticulous attention to detail. Our commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has made us synonymous with excellence, value, and authenticity.

 

As the global Chinese luxury group, we blend contemporary designs with traditional techniques to create timeless pieces. Each collection reflects our customers' stories and lives, celebrating their special moments. We aspire to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into their own.

 

Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, and MONOLOGUE, offering a wide variety of products that also includes an expanding range of cutting-edge IP collaborations. With over 5,000 stores worldwide, we offer a seamless client journey across all touchpoints that includes a network across China as well as a growing number of global locations.

 

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (SEHK: 1929) has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since December 2011. We are committed to delivering sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders by continually enhancing earnings quality and driving higher value growth.

 

 

Media Enquiries:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

 

Haide Ng

Associate Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 3115 4402

Email: haideng@chowtaifook.com

 

Acky Chan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Tel: (852) 3115 4403

Email: ackychan@chowtaifook.com

16/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

