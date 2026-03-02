Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Appoints David Tse as Global Creative Director



Spearheading the Brand’s Next Era of Global Influence

(Hong Kong, China, 2 March 2026) Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929), the global Chinese luxury group built on a nearly-century old legacy of trust and innovation, announced today the appointment of Mr David Tse, a veteran of the international luxury and creative arena, as Global Creative Director, effective 2 March 2026. This marks a milestone in the brand transformation journey as Mr Tse spearheads the brand’s next era of global influence.

Having built a remarkable creative career across China and global markets, Mr Tse brings to the Group a rare blend of visionary brand storytelling, cultural diversity, and creative leadership. He will lead the team to further develop the brand’s creative identity, and conceptualise, develop and execute the overall creative strategy across all touchpoints.

Ms Sonia Cheng, Vice Chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said, “I am delighted to welcome David as Global Creative Director for our brand. His appointment is timely as we continue to transform and globalise the brand. His deep understanding of luxury, strong creativity and proven track record to translate brand strategy into powerful storytelling will play a key role in shaping our brand equity globally. I look forward to working with David to take our brand to the next level.”

Mr David Tse said, “I am excited to join Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group at this pivotal moment as we approach our centenary celebration. I have long admired the brand as a distinctive global symbol of Chinese luxury. My focus will be on honoring our rich heritage while fostering innovation and creativity, always keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do.”

Mr Tse began his career as an entrepreneur focusing on creative production. Over the years, David has led award-winning work for some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Burberry, Golden Goose, Uniqlo, Google, PayPal, Volvo, Starbucks, and many more. Most recently, Mr Tse served as Creative Director at Hermès in Shanghai, the first Creative Director beyond its Paris headquarters, where he worked closely with the Paris headquarters team and collaborated with artists and creatives across disciplines worldwide.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s Global Creative Director – Mr David Tse

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Since its founding in 1929, CHOW TAI FOOK, the flagship brand of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, has been celebrated for its bold designs and meticulous attention to detail. Our commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has made us synonymous with excellence, value, and authenticity.

As a global Chinese luxury group, we blend contemporary designs with traditional techniques to create timeless pieces. Each collection reflects our customers' stories and lives, celebrating their special moments. We aspire to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into their own.

Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, and MONOLOGUE, offering a wide variety of products that also includes an expanding range of cutting-edge IP collaborations. With over 5,000 stores worldwide, we offer a seamless client journey across all touchpoints that includes a network across China as well as a growing number of global locations.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (SEHK: 1929) has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since December 2011. We are committed to delivering sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders by continually enhancing earnings quality and driving higher value growth.

