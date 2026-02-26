Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’499 0.0%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9132 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’181 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’302 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7739 0.2%  Öl 70.9 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018ASML NV19531091ABB1222171Siemens Energy56635536
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Wie die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: KI-Chip-Wettrennen - Tesla lockt Südkoreas Halbleiter-Elite
Aktien von SpaceX, OpenAI & Anthropic: Dieser Milliarden-Fonds öffnet das Tor zu den Tech-Giganten
SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: KI-Unternehmen schlägt Prognosen bei Gewinn und Umsatz
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Block Aktie 30143936 / US8522341036

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.02.2026 00:48:59

Block Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

Block
41.40 CHF 4.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Block Inc. (XYZ.AX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $116.00 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $1.946 billion, or $3.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $6.252 billion from $6.033 billion last year.

Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $116.00 Mln. vs. $1.946 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $3.05 last year. -Revenue: $6.252 Bln vs. $6.033 Bln last year.

The company expect to deliver Adjusted Diluted EPS growth of 54% year over year in 2026 to $3.66.

Nachrichten zu Block (ex Square)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten