Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’530 0.8%  SPI 17’270 0.7%  Dow 46’253 0.0%  DAX 24’181 -0.2%  Euro 0.9281 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’605 1.0%  Gold 4’209 1.6%  Bitcoin 88’251 -2.8%  Dollar 0.7969 -0.5%  Öl 62.4 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Investment-Ikone Peter Lynch gibt zeitlose Tipps für Anleger
SEC öffnet Fondsmarkt: US-Regulierer erlauben erstmals ETFs als Anteilsklasse klassischer Investmentfonds
Ausblick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: ABB stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Sartorius öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.10.2025 23:19:23

Amazon Plans New Corporate Layoffs As AI Push Reshapes Workforce

Amazon
172.16 CHF -0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) is preparing another round of corporate layoffs, with its People eXperience and Technology or PXT division, responsible for recruitment, HR tech, and core HR functions, likely to be hit hardest, according to sources cited by Fortune.

Other areas of the company's core consumer business may also face reductions, though exact numbers and timelines remain unclear.

The layoffs are part of CEO Andy Jassy's efficiency strategy, following prior cuts of at least 27,000 corporate jobs in 2022-2023. Jassy emphasized that employees who adapt to AI, help build internal AI capabilities, and deliver for customers will be positioned for high-impact roles. At the same time, broader workforce reductions are expected as AI drives efficiency across the company.

The upcoming cuts are distinct from typical attrition processes, even as Amazon plans to hire 250,000 seasonal warehouse and logistics workers ahead of the holiday season. The company continues to invest heavily in AI and cloud infrastructure, with over $100 billion in planned capital expenditures this year.

Wednesday AMZN closed at $215.57, down 0.38%, and currently trades after hours at $215.60, up 0.01% on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Amazon

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?