Agilent Technologies Aktie 901692 / US00846U1016
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26.08.2026 23:19:10
Agilent Technologies Q3 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $362 million, or $1.28 per share, compared with $336 million, or $1.18 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $1.878 billion from $1.738 billion a year earlier. Core revenue increased 7.3%.
Adjusted net income increased to $459 million, or $1.62 per share, from $390 million, or $1.37 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
Agilent reported an operating margin of 23.6%, up 290 basis points year over year, while adjusted operating margin expanded 320 basis points to 28.3%.
For fiscal 2026, Agilent now expects revenue of $7.49 billion to $7.51 billion, representing reported growth of 7.8% to 8.1%. Adjusted earnings per share is expected in a range of $6.18 to $6.21.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.71 to $1.74.
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