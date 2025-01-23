Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie 32518471 / FR0013154002
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Sartorius Stedim Biotech vor den Ende Januar erwarteten Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 222 Euro belassen. Analyst Matthew Weston rechnet in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie mit gemischten Nachrichten von der Sartorius-Tochter. Im Bereich Bioprocess Cosumables setze sich die Erholung wohl fort. Er geht aber davon aus, dass das Management die mittelfristigen Ziele mit dem Jahresbericht überdenken und die Ziele deutlich niedriger stapeln wird./tih/nas;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2025 / 15:53 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Unternehmen:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Analyst:
UBS AG
Kursziel:
222.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
Kurs*:
207.30 €
Abst. Kursziel*:
7.09%
Rating update:
Neutral
Kurs aktuell:
209.60 €
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.92%
Analyst Name::
Matthew Weston
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
13.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius Stedim Biotech präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.10.24
|Oktober 2024: So schätzen Experten die Sartorius Stedim Biotech-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
17.10.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes unaudited results for the first nine months of 2024 (EQS Group)
16.10.24
|Ausblick: Sartorius Stedim Biotech zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius Stedim Biotech gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|13:04
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.01.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.01.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.10.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
