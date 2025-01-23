Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie 32518471 / FR0013154002

209.60
EUR
3.10
EUR
1.50%
13:39:54
BTE
24.01.2025 13:04:51

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral

Sartorius Stedim Biotech
209.60 EUR 1.50%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Sartorius Stedim Biotech vor den Ende Januar erwarteten Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 222 Euro belassen. Analyst Matthew Weston rechnet in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie mit gemischten Nachrichten von der Sartorius-Tochter. Im Bereich Bioprocess Cosumables setze sich die Erholung wohl fort. Er geht aber davon aus, dass das Management die mittelfristigen Ziele mit dem Jahresbericht überdenken und die Ziele deutlich niedriger stapeln wird./tih/nas;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2025 / 15:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2025 / 15:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
Unternehmen:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
222.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
207.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
7.09%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
209.60 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.92%
Analyst Name::
Matthew Weston 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech

13:04 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral UBS AG
09.01.25 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.25 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform RBC Capital Markets
22.10.24 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral UBS AG
17.10.24 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
