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Redcare Pharmacy Aktie 34117753 / NL0012044747

54.75
CHF
2.80
CHF
5.39 %
09:36:23
SWX
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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16.06.2026 07:41:58

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

Redcare Pharmacy
54.87 CHF 5.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 70 auf 75 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei bisher stark gelaufen, schrieb Guillaume Galland am Montagabend nach den Signalen der Onlineapotheke. Die neuen Jahresziele wertet er positiv./ag/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2026 / 22:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2026 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

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Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
75.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight 		Kurs*:
57.75 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
29.87%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
60.60 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.76%
Analyst Name::
Guillaume Galland 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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