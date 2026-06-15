Redcare Pharmacy Aktie 34117753 / NL0012044747
54.75CHF
2.80CHF
5.39 %
09:36:23
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16.06.2026 07:41:58
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Redcare Pharmacy
54.87 CHF 5.20%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 70 auf 75 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei bisher stark gelaufen, schrieb Guillaume Galland am Montagabend nach den Signalen der Onlineapotheke. Die neuen Jahresziele wertet er positiv./ag/gl;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2026 / 22:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2026 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|
Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|
Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|
Kursziel:
75.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|
Kurs*:
57.75 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
29.87%
|
Rating update:
Overweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
60.60 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.76%
|
Analyst Name::
Guillaume Galland
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|08:45
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:41
|Redcare Pharmacy Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:10
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:45
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:41
|Redcare Pharmacy Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:10
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:45
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:41
|Redcare Pharmacy Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|07:10
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|54.75
|5.39%
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