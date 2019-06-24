|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
MorphoSys Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Morphosys mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Analystenteam um Matthew Weston befasste sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit den 2024 dominierenden Themen für die europäische Pharmaindustrie. Dazu zählen sie unter anderem einen positiven Konjunkturausblick, die - ohne Novo Nordisk - unterdurchschnittliche Bewertung des Sektors, die US-Gesundheitsreform sowie die Kapitaldisziplin und die Cashflow-Verwendung der Unternehmen./edh/ag;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 18:03 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
MorphoSys
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
68.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
66.65 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
2.03%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
66.69 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.96%
|
Analyst Name::
-
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu MorphoSys
Analysen zu MorphoSys
|09:56
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.24
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
|09:56
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.24
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
|05.02.24
|MorphoSys Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.24
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
|30.01.24
|MorphoSys Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.06.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.05.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:56
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.24
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|MorphoSys Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|MorphoSys Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MorphoSys
|102.00
|4.62%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09:25
|
Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Kontron Buy
|09:24
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Linde Buy
|09:24
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|09:21
|
Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
KRONES Hold
|09:20
|
UBS AG
Prosus Buy
|08:48
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Sixt Hold
|08:43
|
Baader Bank
Sixt Buy