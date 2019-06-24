Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MorphoSys Neutral

MorphoSys
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Morphosys mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Analystenteam um Matthew Weston befasste sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit den 2024 dominierenden Themen für die europäische Pharmaindustrie. Dazu zählen sie unter anderem einen positiven Konjunkturausblick, die - ohne Novo Nordisk - unterdurchschnittliche Bewertung des Sektors, die US-Gesundheitsreform sowie die Kapitaldisziplin und die Cashflow-Verwendung der Unternehmen./edh/ag;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 18:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 18:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral
Unternehmen:
MorphoSys 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
68.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
66.65 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
2.03%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
66.69 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.96%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu MorphoSys

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
09:56 MorphoSys Neutral UBS AG
30.04.24 MorphoSys Neutral UBS AG
16.02.24 MorphoSys Neutral UBS AG
07.02.24 MorphoSys Neutral UBS AG
07.02.24 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
