Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties in einem Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison zum dritten Quartal von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 8,80 auf 8,30 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Jonathan Kownator betonte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie die weiter negativen Auswirkungen der hohen Zinsen auf die Immobilienpreise, die auch nochmals negativer seien als zuvor von ihm gedacht. Hinzu komme, dass die Aktie von Grand City zuletzt überdurchschnittlich gelaufen sei./ajx/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.10.2023 / 05:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





