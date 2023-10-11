|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties in einem Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison zum dritten Quartal von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 8,80 auf 8,30 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Jonathan Kownator betonte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie die weiter negativen Auswirkungen der hohen Zinsen auf die Immobilienpreise, die auch nochmals negativer seien als zuvor von ihm gedacht. Hinzu komme, dass die Aktie von Grand City zuletzt überdurchschnittlich gelaufen sei./ajx/tih;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
8.30 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
8.97 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-7.47%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
8.95 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.21%
|
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|
KGV*:
-
