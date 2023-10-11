Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'026 0.2%  SPI 14'413 0.3%  Dow 33'838 0.3%  DAX 15'475 0.3%  Euro 0.9566 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'210 0.1%  Gold 1'871 0.6%  Bitcoin 24'436 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9005 -0.5%  Öl 86.8 -1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Birkenstock129711946Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Richemont21048333Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
DHL-Aktie mit Verlusten: DHL setzt auf Briefmarken- und Paket-Automaten
FMC-Aktien und Fresenius-Titel brechen ein: Studienerfolg von Novo Nordisk belastet
ExxonMobil- und Pioneer-Aktie uneins: Einigung bei Fusion von ExxonMobil und Pioneer
Walgreens-Aktien klettert: Walgreens findet neuen Chef
Tesla, Nikola, Lucid & Co.: Diese E-Auto-Aktien werden am meisten geshortet
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.10.2023 14:11:13

Grand City Properties Neutral

Grand City Properties
6.82 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties in einem Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison zum dritten Quartal von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 8,80 auf 8,30 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Jonathan Kownator betonte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie die weiter negativen Auswirkungen der hohen Zinsen auf die Immobilienpreise, die auch nochmals negativer seien als zuvor von ihm gedacht. Hinzu komme, dass die Aktie von Grand City zuletzt überdurchschnittlich gelaufen sei./ajx/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.10.2023 / 05:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
8.30 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
8.97 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-7.47%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
8.95 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.21%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14:11 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.09.23 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
31.08.23 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.08.23 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.23 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen